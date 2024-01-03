NEWS

Two dozen undocumented migrants nabbed over holidays

A total of 24 migrants who had illegally entered Greece from the land border with Turkey at Evros in northeastern Greece were intercepted on two separate occasions by the Alexandroupoli police department on New Year’s Eve and January 1.

According to police authorities, on December 31, a foreign trafficker was arrested after an inspection of his trailer with a heartbeat tracker at the Kipoi border crossing revealed that 18 migrants were hiding inside.

On January 1, a second foreign trafficker was arrested on the Egnatia Odos Kipon – Alexandroupoli highway for illegally transporting six migrants in his vehicle.

