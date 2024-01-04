Infrastructure Ministry takes over damage restoration projects in Thessaly, Evia

The Ministry of Infrastructure, and not the regions, will undertake the damage restoration projects in Thessaly and Evia, the two regions that were badly affected following the deadly Storms Daniel and Elias in September 2023.

The ministry has determined which of its departments will tender for the restoration of road networks and schools in the affected areas, as well as the port of Kymasiou in Mantoudi, Evia. A detailed breakdown of the necessary works by regional unit will follow.

The decision, signed by Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras and published in a government gazette (7480 B) just before the end of 2023, comes to start the process of awarding the restoration works in flood-affected areas. The relevant provision had been made by legislation (in Law 5049/2023), a clear (political) disapproval of the way the restoration of the damage caused by the Ianos disaster two years earlier had proceeded.

The minister’s decision designates the Special Public Works Service for the Construction and Maintenance of Transport Infrastructures (EYDE-KSSE) of the ministry as responsible for the projects (contracting and supervising authority), while the Athens construction division is designated as the managing department “with the possibility of being assisted by employees of EYDE Thessaly”. It provides for the recruitment of eight technical and legal consultants to assist the department’s work.

It also specifies the projects to be undertaken by the ministry’s department:

– Regional roads (not the local road network under the responsibility of the municipalities), the reconstruction of pavements, embankments, bridges, technical and hydraulic works.

– Infrastructure for school facilities under the responsibility of municipalities.

– Restoration of the coastline around the port of Kymasiou in Mantoudi (regional and municipal responsibility), with works such as removal of debris and reconstruction of the coastline surface.

It should be noted that the regulation of Law no. 5049 provides for an emergency procedure: no maturity of the works – that is, regular studies – but a technical description, a timetable and a budget. Also, these projects will be exempt from the environmental permit procedure.

There will not be an open tender, but three companies will be invited by the Ministry to submit bids.