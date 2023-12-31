Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus

A fire broke out on a long distance KTEL bus in the Magnesia region traveling the Athens-Thessaloniki route in the early hours of Sunday.

All passengers were safely evacuated, and shortly after, they continued their journey on another bus that arrived for pick-up, as reported by state broadcaster ERT.

The incident occurred at the 304th kilometer of the Athens-Thessaloniki National Road, in the Magnesia region, central Greece.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, dispatching four vehicles and eight firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The quick action ensured passenger safety and minimized the impact of the fire on the bus, as confirmed by sources.