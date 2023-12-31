NEWS

Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus

Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus

A fire broke out on a long distance KTEL bus in the Magnesia region traveling the Athens-Thessaloniki route in the early hours of Sunday. 

All passengers were safely evacuated, and shortly after, they continued their journey on another bus that arrived for pick-up, as reported by state broadcaster ERT. 

The incident occurred at the 304th kilometer of the Athens-Thessaloniki National Road, in the Magnesia region, central Greece. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene, dispatching four vehicles and eight firefighters to extinguish the blaze. 

The quick action ensured passenger safety and minimized the impact of the fire on the bus, as confirmed by sources.

Fire Transport Thessaloniki Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens jewelry store robbed of €200,000 worth of gems
NEWS

Athens jewelry store robbed of €200,000 worth of gems

New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday
NEWS

New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition
NEWS

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition

Incoming Athens mayor denounces ‘vengeful’ gov’t amendment
NEWS

Incoming Athens mayor denounces ‘vengeful’ gov’t amendment

Redevelopment of Athens without Athens
NEWS

Redevelopment of Athens without Athens

Traffic restrictions announced for Erdogan visit
NEWS

Traffic restrictions announced for Erdogan visit