Athens pet shop burns down 

A pet shop in the western Athenian district of Korydallos was destroyed after a blaze broke out early Thursday morning.

Four fire engines with 12 crew members arrived at the scene and put out the flames after an hour, state-run broadcaster ERT said. Firefighters evacuated the residents of two apartments located above the store as the fire threatened to expand to the upper floors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if there were animals in the store, which was located on Diamantidi Street.