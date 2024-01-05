Acquisition of frigates on track

The delivery of three new Belharra-class frigates to the Hellenic Navy that will vastly enhance the country’s defensive capabilities at sea is reportedly on track and within the envisioned timeframe.

Builder Naval Group has released images of the first parts of the second frigate, Nearchos, in the shipyard, marking a significant milestone for the program, which is currently running slightly ahead of schedule.

The F-601 Kimon frigate is nearing completion, with the main mast (Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module, PSIM) set to be installed shortly after the ship’s launch.

The Kimon’s first in-ship trials are planned to begin soon.

The receiving crew of the frigate is set to go to Lorient in northeastern France in the early summer to train on the ship’s systems, with on-board testing beginning at the end of the year.

Kimon will be delivered to the Navy in March 2025, followed by Nearchos in the fourth quarter of the year, assuming there are no delays.

One year later, in October 2026, Greece will get the third frigate, Formia – the first to be built in full configuration to meet the Navy’s specifications.

Kimon and Nearchos will obtain their full configuration upon their first docking in Salamina in 2027, when more cells for the Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles and the RAM close protection system will be installed.

Meanwhile, in response to Greece’s Belharra program, Turkey’s Defense Industry Committee (SSIK), chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has announced the decision to build four Istif-class frigates, bringing the total number of these units to eight.

The Turkish Navy’s plan includes the replacement of the first-generation Yavuz-class MEKO frigates, similar in capability to the more modern frigates currently in service with the Hellenic Navy. In addition, the four newest Turkish MEKOs are being modernized, with the first one, the Oruc Reis, having already completed the upgrade of its systems.

[#BESTOF2023] ⚓ 🇬🇷 We transferred to the dry dock the first pre-outfitted block of the 2nd #FDI frigate for the @NavyGR in 2023. This milestone for FDI Nearchos showcases the close and efficient cooperation between 🇫🇷 and 🇬🇷 teams and their long-term partnership. #navgreek pic.twitter.com/8NQY9xiDhk — Naval Group (@navalgroup) January 3, 2024