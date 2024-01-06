NEWS

Epiphany celebrated across the country

Epiphany celebrated across the country
[InTime News]

Greeks have celebrated Epiphany with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country.

The holiday is known as Three Kings Day for some Catholics and the Baptism of Christ for the Orthodox.

Good weather helped bring out the crowds for the outdoor celebrations, with swimmers competing against each other to grasp a floating cross thrown by priests into seas, rivers or lakes. Retrieving the cross is believed to confer special blessing upon the person who retrieves it.

In the port of Piraeus, a cross is traditionally thrown three times, to accommodate the throngs of swimmers.

Attending the ceremonies in Hania, Crete, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “at the dawn of 2024 we have the right to look to the future with more optimism, with more confidence.”

Acknowledging the geopolitical difficulties and inflation, the prime minister said “we will continue to fight for a better everyday life for all Greek women and for all Greek men.”

Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dozens of old church icons retrieved
NEWS

Dozens of old church icons retrieved

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police
NEWS

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement
NEWS

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement

Bartholomew, Ieronymos exchange wishes for new year
NEWS

Bartholomew, Ieronymos exchange wishes for new year

Turkey fines popular TV series after religious controversy
NEWS

Turkey fines popular TV series after religious controversy

Archbishop Ieronymos labels homosexuality as a ‘deviation’
NEWS

Archbishop Ieronymos labels homosexuality as a ‘deviation’