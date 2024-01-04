Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement

The founder and former head of children’s charity “Kivotos tou Kosmou” (Ark of the World), Father Antonios Papanikolaou and his wife were charged with financial misconduct on Thursday.

Following months of investigation into the financial management of the organization, prosecutor Ioannis Sevis has indicted Father Antonios and his wife Stamatia Georganti on charges of financial infidelity, embezzlement and money laundering.

Father Antonios and other staff members at the children’s charity are also charged with sexual abuse of minors and other financial crimes.

According to the charges, the wife allegedly committed infidelity and embezzlement, while the cleric is accused of moral complicity. Both face money laundering allegations.

Additional suspects within the family circle and a former charity employee also face similar charges.

Father Antonios and his wife reportedly denied the accusations during questioning.

The indictment suggests extravagant spending by the couple, including property purchases and unaccounted-for disbursements, totaling around 2 million euros.

The charges of infidelity may also involve the release of €2 million from the organization’s funds without proper documentation. The embezzlement charges against Father Antonios and his wife involve approximately €470,000 found at the charity building, as well as another €300,000 missing from the charity’s fund.