Two suspects charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Thessaloniki

Two suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a 41-year-old pregnant woman in Thessaloniki on New Year’s Day, were charged with murder and four more crimes on Tuesday.

The victim, whose body was found on Monday dumped in a remote part of Halkidiki, northern Greece, is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend, aged 39, and a friend, aged 34, who helped him carry out the crime and dispose of the evidence.

Both suspects are in custody, with the partner’s friend having allegedly given investigators a detailed description of how what appears to have been a premeditated crime was committed. The woman’s partner has denied any involvement.

Apart from murder, the two suspects are facing charges of termination of pregnancy, robbery, illegal possession and use of weapon. Both appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday.

The two defendants are expected appear before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday who will execute the arrest warrants. They are expected to request more time to testify.

