Partner of murdered 41-year-old also accused of raping his sister

Two men, aged 39 and 34, accused of the murder of a pregnant woman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will face an investigating magistrate on Saturday, while it emerged on Wednesday that the former – the victim’s partner – has a long history of abuse and faces additional charges of raping his sister.

The 39-year-old has denied killing his 41-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered on Monday in a remote area of Halkidiki, northern Greece, after her New Year’s Day disappearance in Thessaloniki.

His alleged accomplice tells a different story, reportedly revealing to investigators that the 39-year-old stabbed the woman to death, disposed of her body and got rid of incriminating evidence. According to the 34-year-old’s lawyer, his only wrongdoing was helping the 39-year-old rob his victim of cash.

Both suspects were charged on Tuesday with premeditated homicide, abortion, robbery, illegal possession and use of weapons.

The 39-year-old, meanwhile, has been accused of raping his sister in the summer of 2022, following four convictions for abusing her.