Forensic report finds infant in northern Greece was beaten to death

Α 6-month-old infant in northern Greece was beaten to death, a forensic report showed on Wednesday.

The infant living in a village in Imathia, northern Greece, was allegedly beaten to death by his own mother. The 37-year-old appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday and was charged with intentional homicide.



The forensic service of Thessaloniki, found that the baby had sustained multiple lethal injuries to the head, resulting in a cracked skull, as well as multiple lacerations to the face and chest.



The accused mother also seems to have hit the baby with a blunt object, possibly a nursing bottle.



The mother claimed she had no intention of killing her son, and that the violent act occurred as she was attempting to nurse the infant.



Public broadcaster ERT reported that witnesses claimed that the mother, who was a classmate of the victims of one of the deadliest bus accidents in Greece, in Tembi back in 2003, suffers from mental problems, and has to stay medicated in order to remain functional. Her lawyer is expected to submit a request for psychiatric evaluation.



She has two more children, aged six and seven, who were also present during the deadly assault.