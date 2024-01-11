Boy in coma after being beaten by mother’s partner

A four-year-old boy from Megara, western Attica, who was severely beaten by his mother’s partner was intubated and in a coma at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital.

According to the first reports, the child has multiple fractures and an epidural hematoma.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrator both in the city of Lamia, where the woman originally lived, and in the Vlychos camp, where they lived last.

According to information from state-run broadcaster ERT, there was a history of violence in the family and the child had been beaten before. The mother allegedly testified that, in the last few months, the 25-year-old perpetrator had started to show violent behavior towards all her children and herself, while the 4-year-old had been hospitalized again after a violent beating.

Juvenile Protection had been informed about the violence and a request to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office was pending for the removal of the children, but it had not yet happened.

The 4-year-old’s siblings have been transferred to the same hospital with a prosecutor’s order for their protection, while the investigation to detain the perpetrator continues.