NEWS

Boy in coma after being beaten by mother’s partner

Boy in coma after being beaten by mother’s partner
File photo.

A four-year-old boy from Megara, western Attica, who was severely beaten by his mother’s partner was intubated and in a coma at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital.

According to the first reports, the child has multiple fractures and an epidural hematoma.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrator both in the city of Lamia, where the woman originally lived, and in the Vlychos camp, where they lived last.

According to information from state-run broadcaster ERT, there was a history of violence in the family and the child had been beaten before. The mother allegedly testified that, in the last few months, the 25-year-old perpetrator had started to show violent behavior towards all her children and herself, while the 4-year-old had been hospitalized again after a violent beating.

Juvenile Protection had been informed about the violence and a request to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office was pending for the removal of the children, but it had not yet happened.

The 4-year-old’s siblings have been transferred to the same hospital with a prosecutor’s order for their protection, while the investigation to detain the perpetrator continues.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law
NEWS

Man surrenders after allegedly killing brother-in-law

Police dismantle criminal ring selling forged artworks
NEWS

Police dismantle criminal ring selling forged artworks

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online
NEWS

Teenagers face prosecutor over assault posted online

Two suspects charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Two suspects charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Thessaloniki

Mother in Imathia arrested after death of six-month-old baby
NEWS

Mother in Imathia arrested after death of six-month-old baby

Trial over girl’s pimping begins behind closed doors
NEWS

Trial over girl’s pimping begins behind closed doors