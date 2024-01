Police in northern Greece arrested a woman on Tuesday after the death of her six-month-old baby.

The 37-year-old mother, living in a village of Imathia, allegedly hit the infant. Her two other children, aged six and seven, who were present during the incident, ran out of the house and called for help.

The woman’s sister and her father took the infant to a hospital in the city of Veria, where the baby died shortly after.