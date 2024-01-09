Trial over girl’s pimping begins behind closed doors

The trial of 28 defendants linked to the pimping of a 12-year-old Athens girl began on Monday behind closed doors.

The two main defendants are a businessman who ran a mini-market in downtown Kolonos and the girl’s mother, both of whom allegedly played an instrumental role in the child’s sexual exploitation. The other 26 defendants are accused of having sexual intercourse with the minor as clients.

The 37-year-old mother denied any involvement in the case, placing the responsibility solely on the businessman, Ilias Michos. Her children have backed her claims.

The 300-page indictment against her and Michos reportedly contains damning evidence. Apart from pimping her out to a long list of clients, Michos is accused of raping the girl several times between April and August 2022, and uploading explicit photographs and videos of her to several porn sites under fake identities.