Greece issues European arrest warrant for suspect in 2023 Halkidiki murder

Greek authorities have issued a European arrest warrant and an extradition request for a 33-year-old man from North Macedonia believed to be involved in the killing of a 39-year-old compatriot in Halkidiki in July last year.

On July 15, 2023, two persons with their faces covered approached a holiday home in the area of Hanioti and fired inside, killing the 39-year-old and injuring a 45-year-old man, who were staying with three other people in the villa. Officers found a cartridge, 19 shell casings and a gun magazine outside the home.

Authorities believe that the motive for the crime is related to the rivalry between two criminal groups in North Macedonia, mainly active in drug trafficking. The victim is believed to be the leader of one of the groups.

The suspected killer was later arrested in North Macedonia on suspicion of involvement in the murder of two other people last March.

The police investigation is continuing to establish the identity of his other accomplices.