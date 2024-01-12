Poll confirms ND’s dominance, support for private universities

A new opinion poll released ahead of European Parliament elections in June 2024, showed Greece’s ruling conservatives maintaining a comfortable lead, with PASOK socialists climbing to the second place ahead of SYRIZA.

Conducted by Prorata, the poll showed New Democracy in first place with 30%, followed by PASOK at 13%. SYRIZA polled at 10.5%, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 9%, and the pro-Russian nationalist Greek Solution party at 5%. Additionally, the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), the religious nationalist Niki, and the recently established New Left were all tied at 3%.

Meanwhile, 46% of respondents said that European Parliament elections represent an opportunity to “reward” a particular party, while 33% viewed the vote as a chance to “convey a message of disapproval.”

When questioned about the factors influencing their voting preference, 36% identified the economy as the most crucial, followed by migration at 27%, foreign policy/national issues at 24%, crime and public security at 19%, EU issues at 19%, corruption at 18%, national healthcare at 18%, unemployment and labor conditions at 14%, education at 7%, and pensions at 2%.

The survey also revealed that 59% of respondents supported the establishment of non-state universities in the country. Regarding the positive outcomes of legalizing private university institutions, 42% expressed the belief that the move would halt the departure of Greek students from the country, while 19% believed it would generate new job opportunities.

Regarding the potential negative impacts of non-state universities, 38% expressed concern about the commercialization of tertiary education degrees, while 28% cited the risk of speculation by business interests.