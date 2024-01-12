Record number of German tourists to visit Greece this summer, TUI official says

TUI tourism group’s head of communications, Aage Dunhaupt, has said he expects Greece to be visited by a record number of tourists from Germany in 2024, adding that the islands of Crete, Rhodes, and Kos remain the top destinations for the company’s customers.

“Greece is heading for the highest performance of all time,” he told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) in an interview made public on Friday.

Asked about the willingness of Germans to go on vacation in the midst of a fiscal crisis and economic recession at home, Dunhaupt replied that there was no reluctance or hesitation. “On the contrary,” he explained, “pre-bookings for the summer of 2024 are above the levels of 2019” and predicted “a good summer in 2024 in the Mediterranean and especially in Greece.”

Islands, in particular, are in greater demand than ever. “Crete, Rhodes and Kos are highly preferred by our customers, being in third, fourth and fifth place in the list of favorites for German vacationers,” the TUI official said. He added that his company foresees an increase in demand and is constantly expanding its portfolio.

TUI is starting the summer season in Greece earlier than ever, with the first flights arriving in Rhodes and Crete at the start of the Catholic Easter holidays, on March 26.

“Our airline will offer approximately 600 flights per week to 26 sunny destinations and will have its largest offering from Hanover and Dusseldorf, with 750,000 seats and 150 flights per week at each of the two airports,” Dunhaupt said. [AMNA]