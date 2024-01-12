Suspicious envelope found at Russian embassy

A suspicious envelope was discovered at the Russian embassy in the northern Athens suburb of Palaio Psychiko on Friday morning.

Upon its discovery, embassy staff promptly alerted authorities. Soon after, members of the EMAK disaster response team and bomb disposal experts from the Greek Police (ELAS) arrived at the scene.

Following standard protocol, the envelope was subsequently transported to the National Public Health Organization (EODY) for thorough examination.

Earlier in the day, an additional security concern arose at Syntagma Square in the heart of Athens when a suspicious suitcase was found outside a hotel on Mitropoleos Street.

As of now, no further information is available.