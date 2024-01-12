NEWS

Greece’s first live liver transplant recipient leaves hospital

A patient who received the first live liver transplant in Greece has said she is looking forward to returning to her daily routine after being discharged from hospital.

Eleni Hailamaki, who is 23, received a liver transplant from her 50-year-old father in an operation on January 2 at Athens’ Laiko Hospital.

The successful transplant operation was performed by surgeon Georgios Sotiropoulos, who was assisted by a German colleague, Dieter Broering.

