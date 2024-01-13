NEWS

Snow arrives in Greece from the west

[Shutterstock]

A new wave of bad weather that arrived in Greece on Friday morning is expected to bring thunderstorms and snowfall in low-altitude areas in eastern and central parts of the country.

According to meteo.gr, an eastward-moving low-pressure system in the Ionian Sea will impact areas of Halkidiki, Thessaly (Magnisia), Evritania, Fthiotida, Fokida and Viotia, as well as the highlands and semi-mountainous areas of Evia, the eastern mainland and the eastern Peloponnese.

The snowfall in Magnisia and possibly the central mainland will be heavy in places.

