NEWS

City of Athens mobilized ahead of cold snap to help homeless

City of Athens mobilized ahead of cold snap to help homeless

The Municipality of Athens was put on alert on Wednesday as a cold snap descended on the Greek capital, mobilizing the services responsible for the protection of more vulnerable citizens and the homeless.

The city has sent out teams of staff and volunteers to offer hot tea, nourishing snacks, clothing, blankets and support to people sleeping rough. These teams will also assist citizens with impaired mobility to get to the municipal homeless shelter, which offers beds, food and other necessities.

The shelter is located on the corner of Acharnon and Liossion streets, while the phone center (tel. 210.524.6515-6) will be open until 11 p.m. to receive calls from citizens about homeless people in need of help. 

Citizens can also call the four-digit number 1595 of the Municipality of Athens to report locations where there are homeless people who may need assistance.

[AMNA]

Weather Homeless Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus
NEWS

Fire breaks out on Athens-Thessaloniki KTEL bus

Athens jewelry store robbed of €200,000 worth of gems
NEWS

Athens jewelry store robbed of €200,000 worth of gems

New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday
NEWS

New Athens Municipal Council to be sworn in on Thursday

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition
NEWS

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition

Incoming Athens mayor denounces ‘vengeful’ gov’t amendment
NEWS

Incoming Athens mayor denounces ‘vengeful’ gov’t amendment

Redevelopment of Athens without Athens
NEWS

Redevelopment of Athens without Athens