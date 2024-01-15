Sanctions only one way to fight school bullying

Amid well-publicized instances of severe bullying at schools, the government wants not only to toughen sanctions against offending students but also to commit resources to diagnosing neurodevelopmental disorders at the earliest possible age, before even preschool.

Authorities say they understand that education does not begin at preschool but even earlier, at day care centers attended by 2- to 4-year-olds. They are also aware that children who suffer from such disorders are overrepresented among the bullies. Day care centers, instead of being left to their own devices, will follow an instruction program with psychological support, especially for children who show difficulties in adapting to a school environment.

Still, sanctions are needed, especially at later ages. Until now, expulsion from school could last only a year, so that offenders returned to the same school, to the consternation of their victims.