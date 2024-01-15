NEWS

Sanctions only one way to fight school bullying

Sanctions only one way to fight school bullying

Amid well-publicized instances of severe bullying at schools, the government wants not only to toughen sanctions against offending students but also to commit resources to diagnosing neurodevelopmental disorders at the earliest possible age, before even preschool.

Authorities say they understand that education does not begin at preschool but even earlier, at day care centers attended by 2- to 4-year-olds. They are also aware that children who suffer from such disorders are overrepresented among the bullies. Day care centers, instead of being left to their own devices, will follow an instruction program with psychological support, especially for children who show difficulties in adapting to a school environment.

Still, sanctions are needed, especially at later ages. Until now, expulsion from school could last only a year, so that offenders returned to the same school, to the consternation of their victims. 

Crime Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Self-styled anarchists raid NTUA building
NEWS

Self-styled anarchists raid NTUA building

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student
NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for stabbing fellow student

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school
NEWS

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school

University harassment rife, especially towards female students
NEWS

University harassment rife, especially towards female students

Teachers, parents despair at rise of juvenile violence
NEWS

Teachers, parents despair at rise of juvenile violence

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat