Self-styled anarchists raid NTUA building

Unidentified assailants raided the Administration Building of the National Technical University of Athens in the Zografou area of the capital on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. when a group of approximately 40 self-styled anarchists stormed the building, causing vandalism within the premises, according to witnesses.

Administrative staff were present in the building during the assault, but no injuries were reported.

The act of vandalism is believed to be linked to the authorities’ decision in August to clear a space that had been occupied by anarchist groups for approximately two decades within the National Technical University of Athens School of Chemical Engineering.

No more information is currently available.