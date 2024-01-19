NEWS

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]

A significant decline in the epidemic of respiratory infections from Covid-19 and the influenza virus was recorded in an epidemiological report published Thursday by the National Public Health Agency (EODY).

The number of patients with flu symptoms visiting primary healthcare clinics has decreased significantly, while a drop in the number of flu and Covid-19 cases has also been confirmed. Moreover, there has been a decline in hospitalizations due to Covid-19. 

Nonetheless, the number of deaths of patients due to Covid-19 complications has increased (103 deaths compared to 93 in the first week of 2024). Health experts have stressed that this “hard” indicator of the pandemic always lags behind the others. 

Another confirmation of the decline of Covid-19 was also demonstrated by viral load surveillance in urban wastewater, which showed a decrease in SARS-CoV-2 circulation in nine of the 10 sites tested.

