Gov’t plans €2 mln for transplant recruitment and funding

The government plans to upgrade and increase funding for the National Transplant Organization (NTO) by two million euros and recruit 27 additional transplant coordinators, the deputy minister of health has said.

In an address to the 2nd Panhellenic Conference on Transplants, Marios Themistocleous said that while Greece is not “in the best position in comparison with other European countries … the number of transplant operations has increased significantly,” he said, noting the country’s first live-donor liver transplant earlier this month.

Themistocleous added that the establishment of the Onassis National Transplant Centre, which is currently under construction, would give additional impetus to transplants in the country.

The upgrade of the NTO’s digital platforms is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, he said.

