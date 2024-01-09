Appeal launched in search for 1999 murder suspect believed to have fled Australia for Greece

Australian and Greek authorities are appealing to the public and offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a man who is suspected of fleeing to Greece after stabbing a man to death in an Australian nightclub in 1999.

James Dalamangas, born in 1970, is one of Australia’s most wanted fugitives, accused of the fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos at a nightclub in Belmore, Sydney on April 25, 1999. Giannopoulos, a father of two, was reportedly trying to stop a fight when he was attacked.

According to a press release from the Australian Embassy in Athens, Dalamangas is believed to have fled for his native Greece after the incident and may still be residing in the country.

The search for his whereabouts has acquired urgency as the 25-year statute of limitations that would allow his extradition under Greek law expires in April.

“We believe that someone in Greece would know where Dalamangas is living or working. We wish those people who may know that information to come forward and tell the authorities. They can do that anonymously if they wish,” New South Wales police’s Grant Taylor said in a video message appealing for help.

“Time is now of the essence,” he added.

“It’s terrible knowing that, you know, my parents buried their son, and their lives changed forever, and that he’s living and walking free, and no one has seen him,” said the victim’s sister, Toula Giannopoulos, in the same video appeal.

A reward of 200,000 Australian dollars – the equivalent of about 123,000 euros – is being offered for information leading to Dalamangas’ arrest, which can also be claimed by people outside Australia.

The suspect, who is of Greek origin, is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, approximately 182cm tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo with Greek writing on his right forearm. He may go by the names “James,” “Jim,” “Tim,” “Demetrios,” “Dimitris,” “Mitsos,” “Takis” or “Kanis.” Given the amount of time he is believed to have lived in Greece, Dalamangas presumably speaks good Greek.

Australian police released photographs of Dalamangas and an illustration of what he might look like today, at the age of 53.

Anyone with information on Dalamangas’ whereabouts can contact the Hellenic Police by calling the three-digit number 100.