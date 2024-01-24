ECHR condemns Greece for naming HIV-positive sex workers in 2012

NEWS

ECHR orders Greece to pay 8,000 euros to unaccompanied child refugee

[AP]

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Greece to pay 8,000 euros to an unaccompanied child refugee, who in 2018 was left without accommodation for six months.

The court ruled, unanimously, that there had been a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights on the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment.

The case concerned the living conditions of an unaccompanied minor seeking asylum in Greece, from November 2018 to May 2019.

The plaintiff, O.R., claimed he had been homeless for almost six months, without access to basic items and without an officially appointed legal guardian. 

Justice

