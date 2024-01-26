VP Kamala Harris attends fundraising event organized by Angelo Tsakopoulos

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited her native northern California on Thursday to raise attention about international concerns over the state of American democracy and request California Democrats and donors ahead of the high stakes 2024 election.

Harris met with some prominent Democrats at a fundraising event at the home of real estate millionaire and pre-eminent member of the Greek-American community Angelo Tsakopoulos.

A group of donors gathered to listen to her remarks, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, UC Davis Chancellor Gary May and Sacramento State President Lake Wood.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who is also running for governor in 2026, introduced Harris. Tsakopoulos, a well-known Democratic donor and fundraiser, is Kounalakis’s father. A friend to American presidents, senators and speakers, Tsakopoulos has provided counsel and support to generations of civic leaders.

“Everything is at stake” in the November presidential race, Harris said. “I am fully aware what this is going to require. It’s going to take a lot from all of us. And it is worth it. We love our country.”