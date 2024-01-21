Severe weather across Greece on Sunday

Adverse weather conditions are expected across Greece on Sunday with temperature drops, storms and snowfall.

In Attica, local rainfall is anticipated, with snowfall in the mountainous areas of the region. Temperatures will range from 7 to 9 degrees Celsius with high wind.

Snowfall is anticipated in the mountains and foothills of Epirus, Thessaly, Sterea Ellada and eastern Peloponnese, including low-altitude regions in Macedonia and Thrace. Rainfall is expected in the remaining areas of Thessaly, Epirus, Sterea, eastern Sterea, eastern Peloponnese, Ionian and Aegean. Phenomena will gradually subside in the afternoon, except for rain and storms persisting in the Dodecanese and Crete.

In Thessaloniki, snowfall is initially expected in the mountains and foothills, including snow or sleet in low-altitude areas, diminishing significantly by noon with temperatures ranging from 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Following Saturday’s snowfall, road issues prompted traffic restrictions in the Trikala regional road network, especially affecting the national highways.

Additionally, ferry services from Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio ports are halted due to strong winds, and hydrofoils to the Argosaronic Gulf are suspended.

Travelers are advised to contact local port authorities or tourist agencies for potential changes to ferry schedules due to adverse weather conditions.