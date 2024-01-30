NEWS

Weapons seized, two arrested in house raid in northern Greece

A 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were to face a prosecutor in northern Greece on Tuesday, after police found an arsenal of weapons in their home on Monday.

According to the police, a raid on their home in Florina uncovered 29 firearms, including three submachine guns, 72 kilograms of gunpowder, 95 ammunition magazines and 35,000 cartridges, among others.

Officers also seized 11 hand grenades, a homemade explosive device and other bomb-making materials.

The Anti-Terrorism and State Security Department of Thessaloniki are assisting in the investigation.

According to some media reports, the couple ran a shooting range in the area.

