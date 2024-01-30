Woman arrested in Athens airport for smuggling 38kg of cannabis

A 34-year-old foreign national was arrested at Athens International Airport for trying to smuggle a total of 38.4 kilograms of raw cannabis into the country, authorities said on Monday.

The 34-year-old woman, who arrived in Athens on a flight from Spain, was arrested on Saturday after anti-narcotics officers searched her luggage within the context of actions to prevent the importation of drugs from European countries via air routes.

The drugs were found in six nylon packets.