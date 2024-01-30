NEWS

Woman arrested in Athens airport for smuggling 38kg of cannabis

Woman arrested in Athens airport for smuggling 38kg of cannabis

A 34-year-old foreign national was arrested at Athens International Airport for trying to smuggle a total of 38.4 kilograms of raw cannabis into the country, authorities said on Monday.

The 34-year-old woman, who arrived in Athens on a flight from Spain, was arrested on Saturday after anti-narcotics officers searched her luggage within the context of actions to prevent the importation of drugs from European countries via air routes.

The drugs were found in six nylon packets.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

Digital exams and police intervention on the cards
NEWS

Digital exams and police intervention on the cards

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations
NEWS

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Man, 43, arrested for online sexual harassment of minor
NEWS

Man, 43, arrested for online sexual harassment of minor

Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder
NEWS

Prosecutor wants guilty verdict for child’s murder