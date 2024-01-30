DIASPORA

Greek-American brothers arrested in New York on suspicion of planning terror attacks

Greek-American brothers arrested in New York on suspicion of planning terror attacks
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz displays some of the evidence seized from the Hatziagelis brothers’ home. [Facebook]

Two Greek-American brothers, identified as Andrew, 39, and Angelo, 51, Hatziagelis, have been arrested in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, on suspicion of planning a campaign of attacks on high-profile domestic targets.

According to US media reports, their arrest took place earlier this month after police raided the brothers’ home – which they shared with their mother and another sibling – and seized a notebook containing an apparent list of targets, eight improvised explosive devices, bomb-making recipes, assault rifles, more than 600 rounds of ammunition and body armor, among other evidence.

Titled “Hit list,” the notebook page on the brothers’ apparent targets included “cops, judges, politicians, celebrities, corporate scum and banker scum.”

“Wipe out the scum wipe out the earth,” it read.

In a statement to the press, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz indicated that a notebook filled with anti-government conspiracy theories was also recovered at the brothers’ home.

The suspects are due to appear in court on February 15 to answer to 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and related charges. They face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Weapons seized, two arrested in house raid in northern Greece
NEWS

Weapons seized, two arrested in house raid in northern Greece

Woman arrested at Athens airport for smuggling 38kg of cannabis
NEWS

Woman arrested at Athens airport for smuggling 38kg of cannabis

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens
NEWS

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens

Digital exams and police intervention on the cards
NEWS

Digital exams and police intervention on the cards