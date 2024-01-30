Greek-American brothers arrested in New York on suspicion of planning terror attacks

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz displays some of the evidence seized from the Hatziagelis brothers’ home. [Facebook]

Two Greek-American brothers, identified as Andrew, 39, and Angelo, 51, Hatziagelis, have been arrested in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, on suspicion of planning a campaign of attacks on high-profile domestic targets.

According to US media reports, their arrest took place earlier this month after police raided the brothers’ home – which they shared with their mother and another sibling – and seized a notebook containing an apparent list of targets, eight improvised explosive devices, bomb-making recipes, assault rifles, more than 600 rounds of ammunition and body armor, among other evidence.

Titled “Hit list,” the notebook page on the brothers’ apparent targets included “cops, judges, politicians, celebrities, corporate scum and banker scum.”

“Wipe out the scum wipe out the earth,” it read.

In a statement to the press, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz indicated that a notebook filled with anti-government conspiracy theories was also recovered at the brothers’ home.

The suspects are due to appear in court on February 15 to answer to 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and related charges. They face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.