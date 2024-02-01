Protesters gathering for rally against private universities, roads close
Students and teachers were gathering in the center of Athens on Thursday ahead of a protest against a government bill establishing private universities.
Hundreds of people have gathered at Propylaea and are expected to march to Parliament, prompting the police to impose traffic restrictions.
Traffic has been suspended on Panepistimiou Street, while the streets around Syntagma Square are expected to be gradually closed as the march heads towards Parliament.