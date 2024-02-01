NEWS

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched

Digital list of nationwide surgeries launched
[Shutterstock]

A new digital filing system for hospitals’ scheduled surgeries and their order of priority aimed at reducing patients’ waiting time for operations in Greece, was launched on Thursday.

It follows a joint ministerlial decision signed by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Thanos Petralias and Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistokleous.

The new system foresees that all registrations are transferred to lists of surgeries that are currently maintained separately by each hospital, while each new registration will be made directly on the relevant platform.

Health

