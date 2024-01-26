NEWS

Transplants in Greece on an upward trajectory

Transplants in Greece on an upward trajectory
[Shutterstock]

The last three years have seen an increase in the number of transplants in Greece, with 2023 being the best year in the last 15 years in terms of organ supply.

According to National Transplantation Organization data, 87 deceased organ donors were registered last year (8.3 donors per million people), resulting in 204 solid organ transplants.

The number of deceased donors in Greece is the greatest in the recent 15 years, nearly doubling that of 2020, when 48 donors (4.4 per million population) helped give life to 131 patients.

The best year for donation in Greece was 2008, when 98 donors were registered, thanks to whom 266 transplants were made. The increase in the number of donors and transplants was driven by intensive care units. As of mid-2022, seven local coordinators have been assigned to as many hospitals, which has helped increase the number of donor relatives consenting to organ donation.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Homosexuality not a mental disorder, Hellenic Psychiatric Association says
NEWS

Homosexuality not a mental disorder, Hellenic Psychiatric Association says

Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours
NEWS

Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours

Tuesday’s cabinet likely to be postponed after PM contracts H1N1
NEWS

Tuesday’s cabinet likely to be postponed after PM contracts H1N1

Gov’t plans €2 mln for transplant recruitment and funding
NEWS

Gov’t plans €2 mln for transplant recruitment and funding

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede
NEWS

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor
EMTECH

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor