NEWS

Homosexuality not a mental disorder, Hellenic Psychiatric Association says

Homosexuality not a mental disorder, Hellenic Psychiatric Association says
A huge rainbow flag is seen in front of the parliament building during a gay pride parade in Athens, June 10, 2017 [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The Hellenic Psychiatric Association has dismissed claims that homosexuality is a mental disorder.

In a statement issued Thursday, the association said it “stresses, explicitly and categorically, that homosexuality is not a mental illness.”

The statement was seen as a response to controversial comments made by Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki, who said, “Since psychiatry removed homosexuality from the list of mental disorders, it gave up on the related research and these wretched people were left without any help – their only solace being hope for convenient legislation and self-deprecating and shameful parades in the claim of rights.”

His comments were made during a meeting earlier this week of the Greek Church’s Holy Synod, in which bishops voted unanimously to reject government plans to legalize same-sex marriage as well as the adoption of children by gay couples.

Nikolaos’ comments were praised by Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the pro-Russian nationalist Greek Solution party.

The Holy Synod said that its written objections would be sent to all members of the Greek parliament and read out at Sunday services around the country on February 4.

Government officials said Wednesday that the draft legislation would be put to a vote by mid-February.

Society Religion Health LGBTQ

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours
NEWS

Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours

Tuesday’s cabinet likely to be postponed after PM contracts H1N1
NEWS

Tuesday’s cabinet likely to be postponed after PM contracts H1N1

Gov’t plans €2 mln for transplant recruitment and funding
NEWS

Gov’t plans €2 mln for transplant recruitment and funding

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede
NEWS

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor
EMTECH

Health research is changing thanks to AI, says MIT professor

Administrator cleared over hospital dancing party
NEWS

Administrator cleared over hospital dancing party