Last January was 2nd warmest in 15 years for northern Greece and Thessaly

The average temperatures in January were higher compared to the previous decade, 2010-2019, the National Observatory of Athens, which operates 53 weather stations around the country, reported on Thursday.

Western Macedonia recorded the largest deviations from the norm by up to 3 degrees Celsius on average compared to recent seasonal data.

Western and Central Greece, the Peloponnese and the Aegean islands recorded smaller deviations of around +1.3°C to +1.6°C on average.

The first 10 days of the month saw the largest temperature deviations from the norm, being 12°C warmer, while the last week of the month saw temperatures fall below the norm as a result of the wintry weather system dubbed Avgi.

Athens had few deviations, with 18 of January’s 31 days recording slightly warmer temperatures than the norm, coming to an increase of 0.5°C on average.

The northern port city of Thessaloniki had 19 days with a maximum of 1.9°C warmer temperatures on average when compared to the previous decade.

Xanthi and Ptolemaida experienced the largest deviations in terms of January days that were warmer than average, 23, while Naousa and Patras came in at a close second with 22 days.