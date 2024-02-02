Poll confirms ND lead, highlights cost of living as Greeks’ primary concern

The ruling New Democracy party maintains a significant 18-point lead in voting intentions over PASOK, which appears to be solidifying its position as the second choice among voters, according to the latest public survey conducted by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV.

According to the poll released late on Thursday, if elections were held today, 30.5% would vote for conservative New Democracy, 12.5% for the center-left PASOK, and 11.5% for the left-wing SYRIZA.

In addition, 8.5% voiced a preference for the Greek Communist Party (KKE), 6.5% for the nationalist Greek Solution party, and 3% for the nationalist-religious Niki (Victory) party. The undecided vote stood at 12.5%.

The survey showed that the cost-of-living crisis is deemed the most pressing issue by 93% of respondents. Notably, 64% of individuals identified high or soaring prices as “one of the most important problems,” even among those who described their financial situation as “comfortable or very comfortable.”

Regarding the government’s proposed legislation on same-sex marriage, the poll revealed a marginal 51% majority supporting the initiative, while 35% opposed it.

The survey also delved into public attitudes toward two key current challenges facing the conservative administration – namely, the mobilizations of farmers and students. Sixty-eight percent expressed sympathy with the demands of farmers, compared to 11% with a negative opinion.

When asked about the main responsibility for the proper functioning of universities, 37% of respondents pointed to the government.

The survey indicated a high level of public acceptance for the government’s decision to acquire F-35 fighter jets, along with a support package, from the US. Sixty-two percent expressed support for strengthening the country’s defense capability, while 29% held a negative view.