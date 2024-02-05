NEWS

Springtime weather back after brief cold snap

A weather pattern known as an Omega block will be bringing another taste of spring to Greece as of Monday, after a wintry weather system dubbed Avgi covered many parts of the country with snow for a short spell in late January. According to forecasts, daytime temperatures in will rise starting on Monday, to reach highs of 19-20 degrees Celsius later in the week.

For Athens, the National Observatory’s Meteo.gr weather service foresees clear and sunny skies, a light breeze and a daytime high of 18C against a night-time low of 9C going into Tuesday.

The city of Thessaloniki in the north will start the day with a bit of cloud and end it with some fog, but will have some sun in between and a midday high of 18 Celsius.

Patchy clouds are also expected in western parts of the country and the islands of the Ionian, though skies in the south and east will be clear.

