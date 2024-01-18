EmTech: Technology the prime accelerator in education

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Wednesday technology will accelerate changes in education at the 1st EmTech Europe conference organized by the MIT Technology Review in association with Kathimerini.

“The educational landscape is changing at all levels of education and technology is the No 1 accelerator,” he said.

The conference got under way on Wednesday with a panel of distinguished experts discussing the transformative power of technology in shaping our future through the lens of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.