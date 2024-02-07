NEWS

Taxi union plans 48-hour strike for the end of February

Athens taxi drivers have announced mobilizations following the decision by the Attica Taxi Drivers Union to hold a 48-hour strike on February 27 and 28. The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Administrative Council on Wednesday. 

The Union, in a statement released on Wednesday, emphasized concerns about the government’s economic policies, alleging that they adversely affect individual entrepreneurship in the country.

During the strike, a General Assembly of the sector is scheduled for February 28 at the Peristeri Exhibition Center in western Athens to align their statutes with legislation.

Additionally, a protest rally and march to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport are planned for the same dates.

