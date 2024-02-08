Much-needed flyover causing traffic nightmare in Thessaloniki

Despite the complaints about the traffic congestion caused by the construction of a flyover on a ring road in Thessaloniki, the Infrastructure Ministry has categorically rejected any possibility of suspending the project, as the inconvenience will be temporary and the benefits will be permanent.

The project will create a passage for ambulances through a former military camp. Deputy Minister of Public Works Nikos Tachiaos estimates that the situation will gradually normalize when, in two months, the occupation of the construction site along the entire length of the city ring road is completed.

At the moment however, there is a complete ban on parking on Tsimiski and Egnatia streets, which are the main roads that serve through traffic.

“It was expected that traffic congestion would occur. It’s just that in Athens you’ve been used to it for so many years, while in Thessaloniki it happened suddenly and people were taken by surprise, they don’t know how to manage it,” Tachiaos said.