Old Hania square getting a revamp

A 3.2-million-euro project to revamp a major public square in downtown Hania, Crete, is getting under way on Monday, with local authorities hoping to create a mobility friendly environment that will also bolster the businesses flanking the square.

According to the architectural plans for 1866 Square, the entire area will be repaved and the sidewalks abolished, allowing full access for wheelchairs and baby strollers without the need of ramps.

There will also be a shady promenade with benches in the center, while the streets running on either side of the oval will be a low-speed zone, with cars permitted to drive at no more than 20 kilometers per hour.

The square was named in honor of the revolution of the Cretans (1866-1869) against the Ottoman Turks, which culminated with the holocaust of Arkadi. It is located immediately after the end of the old city in the southwestern part of the Venetian Walls.