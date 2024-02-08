Significant decrease in covid-19 cases amid persisting influenza concerns

All Covid-19 indicators are showing a decrease, while influenza remains at high levels, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday.

According to the latest epidemiological report from EODY, there have been nine new severe cases of influenza requiring ICU hospitalization and three new deaths recorded in the past week.

Furthermore, hospital admissions for the Covid-19 virus decreased by 58% compared to the average weekly admissions over the past month. There were 32 deaths with an average age of 85 years old, representing a decrease compared to the average number of deaths over the past four weeks.