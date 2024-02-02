NEWS

Metro app for people with disabilities

Metro app for people with disabilities

The Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) has launched a new app on its website (stasy.gr) where passengers with mobility disabilities and disabled people in general are informed in real time about failures of elevators at stations. The application is accessible from all mobile devices.

Interactive maps for each of the three metro lines show in detail the stations and the elevators they have, with precise descriptions of their location and operating status. They are updated in real time by the employees of the three lines’ control centers.

“The new mini-app is among the planned actions to keep improving the experience of people with disabilities,” STASY said in a statement.

Transport Health Society

