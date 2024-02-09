NEWS

Motive for chilling murder of businessman unclear

The motives for the murder of businessman Christos Gialias, who was shot dead and then torched in his car by unidentified gunmen a few meters away from his house in the West Attica suburb of Mandra on Wednesday afternoon, remain unclear, although the latest scenario being examined is that the case is linked to differences between the victim and his former business partner.

The murder of the 59-year-old took place at 6.45 p.m. as he returned home. He was followed by his friend and business partner in his own car, who arrived at the scene a minute later and was the first to spot the murdered victim. He reportedly told investigators that there were two shooters and that they were on a motorcycle.

People close to the victim reportedly told police that he occasionally used bodyguards when moving around. However, at the time of the attack, he did not have a bodyguard with him. 

