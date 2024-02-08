NEWS

Clashes break out after student rally in central Athens

The Greek police fired tear gas and flashbang grenades against a group of approximately 30 hooded youths who were throwing petrol bombs and setting fire to garbage containers following a student rally in central Athens on Thursday. One policeman sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

The violence erupted following a protest attended by approximately 15,000 demonstrators opposing the conservative government’s plans to permit the establishment of private universities in the country, slated to begin next year.

Prior to the rally, skirmishes broke out between rival student factions, reportedly involving members of the Student Struggle Front, affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party (KNE), and protesters from the extra-parliamentary Left. Seven individuals were injured.

Students have held numerous demonstrations across the country and have occupied dozens of university faculty buildings, resulting in classes and exams being conducted online.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the education bill by the end of the month.

 

