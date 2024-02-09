NEWS

Police bust alcohol, tobacco trading ring

Police bust alcohol, tobacco trading ring

Police conducted a warehouse raid in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday, uncovering a significant quantity of illegal alcohol and tobacco products. Four suspects were apprehended during the operation.

Collaborating with the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) and the Chemical Agency of Central Macedonia, law enforcement successfully identified and seized 353.25 liters of clear alcoholic liquid, along with 23 bottles of illicit alcoholic beverages bearing various labels. Additionally, two vehicles were impounded, alongside numerous tobacco products lacking proper customs seals.

Furthermore, authorities confiscated a stainless steel container with a capacity of 200 liters, containing 87 liters of unidentified oil. This container was handed over to EFET for analysis to determine its precise composition.

Crime

