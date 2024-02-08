EPPO drops charges against MEP Maria Spyraki in fraud case

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has decided to dismiss its proceedings against Greek MEP Maria Spyraki, in a case of suspected fraud in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of Accredited Parliamentary Assistants.

According to Article 50(1) of the Greek Criminal Procedural Code, prosecutors have the option to abstain from pursuing criminal charges if the accused fully compensates the victim.

As Spyraki had fully reimbursed the EU, the EPPO dismissed the case in compliance with Greek law.

However, EPPO noted that Article 50(1) of the Greek Criminal Procedural Code is not in conformity with the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union, as well as with Directive (EU) 2017/1371 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 July 2017 on the fight against fraud to the Union’s financial interests by means of criminal law.