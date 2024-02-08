Spontaneous student protest quelled outside Maximos Mansion

Tension erupted outside the Maximos Mansion late on Thursday when around 20 students staged a protest against the draft law on non-state universities.

The students unfurled banners as police swiftly pushed them towards the opposite sidewalk. Following a brief confrontation, police dispersed the students from the area.

Earlier on Thursday, a student rally with approximately 15,000 demonstrators protested the conservative government’s plans to permit the establishment of private universities in the country, slated to begin next year.

Before the rally, skirmishes broke out between rival student factions, reportedly involving members of the Student Struggle Front, affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party (KNE), and protesters from the extra-parliamentary Left. Seven individuals were injured.

After the rally, the Greek police fired tear gas and flashbang grenades against a group of approximately 30 hooded youths who were throwing petrol bombs and setting fire to garbage containers. One policeman sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

Students have held numerous demonstrations across the country and have occupied dozens of university faculty buildings, resulting in classes and exams being conducted online.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the education bill by the end of the month.