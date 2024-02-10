Poll finds Dendias is top-rated minister

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is considered the most successful government minister (32%), according to the second part of a poll conducted by Alco on behalf of Alpha TV.

He is followed by the ministers of education, Kyriakos Pierrakakis (12%), citizen protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis (10%), health, Adonis Georgiades (8%), and finance, Kostis Hatzidakis (4%).

The poll also showed that ruling New Democracy has managed to rally its party base at a rate of 70%, as opposed to 54% for main opposition SYRIZA. The leftist party has leaked support to the splinter party New Left (10%) and PASOK (4%).

The party that rallied its base to the highest degree was communist KKE (94%), ahead of nationalist Greek Solution (91%) and socialist PASOK (85%). Poll participants said the main criterion to vote in the European elections is the economy (38%), social issues (17%) and ideology (16%).